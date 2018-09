The Supreme Court Friday pronounced its verdict on the entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabrimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave a 4:1 verdict.

In four set of judgements, CJI wrote for himself and Justice A M Khanwilkar, while Justice Indu Malhotra gave a separate dissenting verdict.

PTI