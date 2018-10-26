Court Issues Notices To Sterling Biotech Owners In 8,100-Crore Bank Fraud Case

﻿
On October 23, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against seven persons in the court in the money laundering case.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2018
A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Sterling Biotech promoters following an Enforcement Directorate's plea to declare them fugitive economic offenders in connection with a Rs 8,100-crore bank fraud case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the notices to the owners of the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm.

So far, the agency has chargesheeted 191 accused, including seven individuals and 184 companies.

The accused included main promoters of Sterling Group — Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Sandesara, Hitesh Patel, Rajbhushan Dixit, Chartered Accountant Hemant Hathi, and middleman Gagan Dhawan.

The companies were: Sterling Biotech Ltd, PMT Machines Ltd, Sterling SEZ and Infra Ltd, Sterling Port Ltd, Sterling Oil Resources Ltd and 179 shell firms.

