﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Bangladesh, Myanmar Agree To Start Rohingyas Repatriation By Mid-November

Bangladesh, Myanmar Agree To Start Rohingyas Repatriation By Mid-November

Myanmar authorities do not recognize the Rohingyas as its citizens and consider them to be Bangladeshi immigrants, denying them basic rights.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
Bangladesh, Myanmar Agree To Start Rohingyas Repatriation By Mid-November
File Photo
Bangladesh, Myanmar Agree To Start Rohingyas Repatriation By Mid-November
outlookindia.com
2018-10-30T15:32:59+0530
Related Stories

Bangladesh and Myanmar on Tuesday agreed to begin the repatriation of the 1st batch of Rohingyas from November, it was announced here.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque made the announcement after the third Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Myint Thu on the repatriation of verified Rohingyas, bdnews24.com reported.

"We have the political will for repatriation. We will begin the process next month," said Mynt Thu.

Haque said that Bangladesh was "looking to mid-November to start the first group".

The joint working group members from both the sides will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday and will have interactions with the refugees, an official said.

This was the third meeting of the working group formed after the two countries signed a repatriation deal following an appalling exodus of Rohingyas into Bangladesh in 2017 due to a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Currently, over a million Rohingyas are living in Bangladesh. Myanmar authorities do not recognize the Rohingyas as its citizens and consider them to be Bangladeshi immigrants, denying them basic rights.

According to the report, Bangladesh and Myanmar for the first time came up with a specific time to start the repatriation of Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar.

It remains a concern of the international community whether the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar will be voluntary and dignified.

Earlier, India had deported seven Rohingya immigrants, who have been staying in Assam illegally, to their country of origin Myanmar, in a first such move.

The illegal immigrants were detained in 2012 and since then they had been lodged in Cachar Central Jail in Assam's Silchar.

(IANS)



 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bangladesh Rohingya Muslims Illegal immigrants International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Could This Micro SUV Be Hyundai's Rival To Maruti Future S?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters