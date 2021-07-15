July 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bandaru Dattatreya Takes Oath As The New Governor Of Haryana

Bandaru Dattatreya Takes Oath As The New Governor Of Haryana

Former Union Minister Dattatreya, 74, who was earlier governor of Himachal Pradesh, had been shifted to Haryana in a recent reshuffle, while Arya had been transferred to Tripura.

Outlook Web Desk 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:33 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bandaru Dattatreya Takes Oath As The New Governor Of Haryana
Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya begins his tenure as the newly appointed Governor of Haryana on Thursday
PTI
Bandaru Dattatreya Takes Oath As The New Governor Of Haryana
outlookindia.com
2021-07-15T14:33:01+05:30

Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday sworn in as the 18th governor of Haryana  replacing Satyadeo Narain Arya, who following the Centre's cabinet reshuffle, has been relocated to Tripura.

He took oath in presence of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Ravi Shanker Jha in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Former Union Minister Dattatreya, 74, who was earlier governor of Himachal Pradesh, had been shifted to Haryana in a recent reshuffle.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is also Administrator, Union Territory Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were among those present on the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

States/UTs Already Received Over 40.31 Crore Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Bandaru Dattatreya Chandigarh Governor Haryana National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos