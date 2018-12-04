﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 04 December 2018
Screengrab (Twitter)
2018-12-04T16:42:15+0530
Related Stories

History was made early Tuesday morning In Paris with Ada Hegerberg becoming the first winner of the Ballon d'Or award. But the Norwegian footballer was presented with an awkward question live on stage by the host Martin Solveig, which ruined the moment. The famed DJ wanted to know if the world's best woman football player can actually twerk.

Hegerberg, 23, appeared embarrassed when asked by Solveig if she wanted to dance in celebration and “knew how to twerk”. She refused and walked away before agreeing to dance to another song with David Ginola, who co-hosted the event with Solveig.

The episode stirred up a huge debate on the social media, with many blaming the French DJ for making a sexist comment. He later apologised but the damage was already done.

Hegerberg said that Solveig apologised to her and she "wasn’t upset."

Read some of the reactions:

Hegerberg, who helped Division 1 Feminine club Olympique Lyonnais to the French title and UEFA Champions League, beat Denmark’s Pernille Harder to the prize.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric won the Men's Ballon d'Or award, thus ending the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

