Ball Tampering Row: Steve Smith Breaks Down, Says 'It Was A Failure Of My Leadership'

Australian skipper Steve Smith broke his silence today on the ball tampering row, and said he accepts 'full responsibility' of the incident as captain of the team.

Back in Sydney, Smith addressed the press first time after the cheating scandal that has left him banned for a year. Smith apologised and expressed regret, admitting also that the whole incident was a failure of his leadership.

"I am sorry. Want to make it clear that as captain of the Australia Cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgment and I now understand the consequences," he said.

Cricket Australia (CA) had suspended Smith, 28, and 31-year-old Warner from "all international and domestic cricket" while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months over the ball-tampering incident during the third Test in South Africa.

CA said in a statement that Bancroft, 25, who has played just eight Tests, had attempted to "artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper".

Smith -- the world's number one Test batsman -- was charged with knowledge of the potential plan but Warner was charged with developing the plan and instructing Bancroft to carry it out.

The CA statement said Smith and Bancroft would not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the end of their suspensions, but Warner will be barred from such positions in the future.

An emotional Smith said he will "do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. "If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change," he said.

"I've been privileged & honoured to represent my country. Cricket has been my life & I hope it can be again. I'm sorry & I'm absolutely devastated. I don't blame anyone. I'm the captain of the Australian team. It's on my watch & I take responsibility for what happened," he said.

"I hope in time, I can earn back respect and forgiveness. I have been so privileged and honoured to captain the Australian cricket team. Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It has been my life and I hope it can be again. I am sorry and absolutely devastated," he said.

Smith refused to blame any of the other players involved, saying he can only blame himself at the moment.

"Good people make mistakes. I have made a big mistake by allowing this to happen. It was a huge error of judgement on my part and I am sorry. To my knowledge this is the first time I have seen this happened. I can assure you it will never be happening again," he said.

"I don't blame anyone. I am the captain of the Australian team, I take responsibility of what happened last Saturday in Cape Town," he added.

Before being escorted out, Smith hoped that his fate serves as a warning to anybody trying to attempt any wrongdoing.

"... (when) you think about making a questionable decision you should think about people who will be affected. You are affecting your parents and to see my old man's pain (breaks down)," he said.

"(To see) My mum it hurts. I can't remember what I was saying. I just want to say sorry for the pain I have caused to the Australian public. I am truly sorry," he concluded fighting back sobs.

Yesterday, batsman Cameron Bancroft apologised for lying and pleaded for forgiveness for his role in the "devastating" ball-tampering scandal that led to a nine-month ban on him.

Bancroft, who was caught on camera pulling out sand paper to scruff up the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, said he is disappointed with himself.

"I want to say that I'm very sorry ... I'm very disappointed and I regret my actions ... It is something I will regret for the rest of my life," the opener stated.

(Agencies)