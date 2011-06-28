The Website
24 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:15 pm Business Car Review

Baleno Automatic Now Available In Alpha Variant

Among the top three best selling premium hatchbacks, the Elite i20, Baleno and the Jazz, it’s the Baleno that now offers a full-spec petrol automatic trim!
Maruti Suzuki has introduced a CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic option for the petrol Baleno’s top-spec, Alpha trim. The Maruti Baleno Alpha CVT is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The pricing is more or less similar to the go-fast version of the hatchback, the Baleno RS, which is priced at Rs 8.37 lakh post-GST (ex-showroom, New Delhi).  

The flagship CVT model now gets bi-xenon headlamps and Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity among others, which were missing in the Zeta CVT trim. The CVT is mated to Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which puts out 84PS and 115Nm. 

Among the top-three selling premium hatchbacks, the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz, it is the Baleno that offers a full-spec petrol automatic trim. The Jazz offers CVT with paddle shifters in its V CVT trim (second from top), which is almost fully loaded except for the Magic seats and touchscreen navigation. The Elite i20 automatic, on the other hand, is the most poorly loaded hatchback here as its automatic is based on the Magna trim (second from base). The VW Polo also offers a petrol-auto combo with its go-fast GT TSI model.

