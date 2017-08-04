The Website
04 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:58 pm Business Bike Review

Bajaj Platina And CT 100 Get New Variants

The Platina ES Spoke is the new base Platina while the CT100 ES alloy will be the top-spec CT100
2017-08-04T13:02:30+0530

Bajaj has introduced two entry-level motorcycle variants. The Platina ES Spoke is the new entry-level Platina and, as the name suggests, gets spoke wheels instead of alloys. Rest of the features and mechanical parts remain similar to the Platina ES alloy. The bike has a 102cc air-cooled single which makes 8.1PS and 8.6Nm of torque. The Bajaj Platina ES Spoke is priced at Rs 42,650, a drop of Rs 2,988 compared to the Platina ES Alloy which retails for Rs 45,638. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Bajaj's new variants

The Bajaj CT 100, on the other hand, gets a new range-topper named the Bajaj CT 100 ES Alloy. The CT 100 family has three other variants-CT 100B (Rs 32,653), CT 100 spoke (Rs 35,1810) and the CT 100 (Rs 38,637). The new CT100 ES Alloy sits above these models and retails for Rs 41,997. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The CT100 ES Alloy looks similar to the CT100 and has the same features, the difference being the addition of electric start which comes standard on the CT100 ES Alloy. The CT100 family share the same 99.27cc air-cooled powertrain that puts out 8.2PS and 8.05Nm of torque. 

The commuter segment has been one of the major contributors to Bajaj's two-wheeler sales. New variants allow the buyer to expand his options without looking at other brands. It also allows Bajaj to keep the price-conscious buyer within the fold.

Source: bikedekho.com

