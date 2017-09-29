Bajaj Offers Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs 2,100

As a part of the festive scheme, Bajaj Auto is offering discounts of as much as Rs 2,100 across its entire range of commuters that includes the V15, V12, Discover 125, Platina and the CT 100. The V15, powered by a 150cc motor that produces 12PS, sees its price drop to Rs 55,444 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) from Rs 57,344. Its smaller sibling, the 124cc V12, that throws out 10.7 PS of power, also sees its price drop to Rs 55,060 from its usual Rs 56,960. The Discover 125, that is pulled by 11PS of power from its 125cc engine, now costs Rs 51,292. It was earlier priced at Rs 52,992.

Smaller and more affordable Bajaj commuters are also being offered at discounted prices. The 102cc Platina ComforTec, that churns out 7.9 PS, is now being retailed for Rs 45,476; Rs 1,500 lesser than its original price of Rs 46,976. Bajaj’s smallest bike, the CT 100’s 102cc self-start variant, that pushes out 7.7 PS, at Rs 38,872, is cheaper by Rs 1,000 when compared to its previous price of Rs 39,872. All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom Maharashtra.

The festive discounts apply only to Bajaj’s commuter segment. Prices for its premium segment which consists of bikes like the Dominar, Pulsar and Avenger range remain unchanged. With sales being high during the festive season, other automakers are gearing up as well. TVS and Hero MotoCorp are offering either new colour variants or offering discounts on its bikes and scooters. It remains to be seen how the GST taxation affects this year’s two-wheeler festive sales compared to last year.

Source: bikedekho.com