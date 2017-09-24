The Website
24 September 2017

Baby Girl Gets Aadhaar Number Within Six Minutes Of Birth In Maharashtra

The child was born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital at 12.03 pm on Sunday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-09-24T17:34:00+0530

Bhavna Santosh Jadhav is just a few minutes old, but she already has in place her vital identity proof - the Aadhaar number.

The girl's parents enrolled for her Aadhaar number which they received in just six minutes after her birth today, in one of the rare cases of getting the vital identity proof within minutes of being born.

The child was born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital at 12.03 pm on Sunday.

At 12.09 pm, her parents got her online birth certificate and the Aadhaar number from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), district collector Radhakrushna Game said.

"It's a proud moment for Osmanabad. We will soon register all children for Aadhaar and link them with their parents' Aadhaar cards," he said.

The newborn and her mother were doing fine, the hospital's civil surgeon, Dr Eknath Male, said.

Around 1,300 children born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital in the last one year have got their Aadhaar numbers, he claimed.

Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card

