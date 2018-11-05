Baby Ducati Multistrada 950 Now Gets A More Focused S Variant

The Multistrada 950 gets a host of electronic upgrades The focused 'S' variant gets Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Ducati Quick Shift and a 5-inch TFT colour display Overall, the Multistrada 950 receives Bosch 6-axis IMU, Bosch Cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control for hill starts and a hydraulic clutch

Amidst the launch of their other glitzy models such as the Diavel 1260, the Hypermotard 950 and the Panigale V4 R; Ducati has also showcased an updated ‘S’ version of the Multistrada 950 which comes with even more bits and bobs that make it a more delicious proposition than what it already was.

While majority of the changes are under the skin, the only visual changes arise in the form of a full LED headlight setup and a modified fairing. While it isn’t quite obvious, a keen Ducatisti would tell you that it has been changed as it bears a striking resemblance to the Multistrada 1260 with its side ‘wings’ that make it more aero friendly. The 5-inch TFT colour display, backlit switchgear controls and a Hands-free keyless ignition system are a few other minor changes to the ergonomics part.

Although it is still powered by the same 937cc Testastretta 11° motor, the driving experience is enhanced by a host of electronic upgrades. The Multistrada 950 S now gets bi-directional Ducati QuickShift (DQS) system that we have found on the likes of the SuperSport S and the Multistrada 1260S. The motorcycle also gets a cruise control feature to keep those motorway mile munching stress free. Apart from these electronic aids, the Multistrada 950 S also gets a hydraulic clutch as well as Bosch Cornering ABS, like the updated 2019 Scrambler 800 models.

In terms of suspension kit, the Multistrada 950 S gets the electronically adjustable Ducati Skyhook Suspension units like the bigger Multistrada 1260 S. The components lend in an extra level of sophistication to the baby Multistrada, making it more adept at taking on any challenges in its path.

While there is no ‘Enduro’ version of the 950 yet, the 950 S does come with the option of spoke alloy rims. We can expect this model to hit our shores in the first half of 2019 with a price tag that's likely to be Rs 1.5 lakh more than the base Multistrada 950, which currently goes for Rs 12.80 lakh, ex-showroom India.

