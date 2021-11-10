Ayaan Khan's Courageous Acts Prove Him As A Reel-Life And A Real-Life Hero

We have often seen celebrities enjoying great fanfare among everyone. But what makes them adored by one and all? It is not just their resilience and disciplined work life, but the character they portray in real life. Always aiming to become an on-screen hero, Ayaan Khan has become a real-life hero with his commendable work ethos. He is an actor, Youngest Philanthropist, and Youth Icon of J&K. Born and brought up in Srinagar, Kashmir. He graduated from Kashmir University and has pursued a course in acting from Dubai.

Despite all the turbulences life had to throw at him, Ayaan defied all the odds and dared to pursue his dream of being an actor. Earlier this year, Khan surprised everyone with his music video 'Phir Aaoge' that T-Series released. Even after the banners of his song were taken down in various parts of the state, he managed to captivate everyone's attention after the song got released. The music video got a tremendous response and has touched millions of hearts. More so, Ayaan has also been a part of the popular TV show 'Baal Krishna'. Bringing the Bollywood fervour to Kashmir, the supremely talented lad has been promoting Kashmir tourism extensively across the country. He even launched Misty Cine Films, a leading film and music company in North India.

The production house is his labour of love, and he aims to give the audience the best stories and musical hits under Misty Cine Films. For the commendable work that he has been doing on and off the field, Ayaan Khan was honoured as the Youth Icon of J&K by honourable Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha. Besides giving all the new-age artists a platform through his production venture, Ayaan has been winning everyone's heart for his charitable works.

During the uncalled COVID-19 crisis, he has supported and assisted more than 1000 families last year. Not just this, Ayaan Khan started door to door COVID-19 relief drive and has stood like a pillar for all the underprivileged families. His work has been featured in Forbes magazine, and he was the first person in J&K to get featured in the magazine last year. A budding star in the tinsel town, Ayaan lives by the ideology that says, "I keep my heart on sleeve. Pouring my happiness into the void I carry because then only I will vibrate resonance."

The versatile actor will soon be seen on the professional front in the new music video titled 'Thodi Dair'. The song will be produced by Misty Cine Films and will be composed by Ami Mishra. Apart from this, the actor is set to take off his journey with a romantic thriller film earlier delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, his upcoming much-awaited music video, 'Thodi Dair', is said to be the romantic love anthem of the year, and the song will soak everyone's hearts soon.