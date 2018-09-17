Autorickshaw Driver Assaulted For Asking BJP President About Rising Fuel Price

﻿
The BJP's Tamil Nadu chief was addressing the media in Chennai when an autorickshaw driver, who was standing behind her, asked her about the rising fuel prices.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
2018-09-17T20:54:22+0530

An autorickshaw driver in Chennai was allegedly assaulted by BJP members when he asked the party's state President about rising oil prices.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu chief, Tamilisai Soundararajan, was addressing the media in Chennai on Sunday when an autorickshaw driver, Kadir, who was standing behind her, asked her about the rising fuel prices.


While Sundararajan ignored the question and kept facing the camera unperturbed, BJP members near her pushed him back and later pulled him away.

Soundararajan had earlier complained to Tuticorin airport authorities about a young woman, Sofia, who shouted anti-BJP slogans inside an aircraft.

The police took Sofia into custody but got bail the next day.

(IANS)

