Your TVS Apache RR 310 Is Due For An Upgrade

Valid on all the Apache RR 310s sold in India.

Updates focused on improving everyday rideability and engine refinement.

Customers can opt for the upgrades at the time of service as well.

Happen to own a TVS Apache RR 310? It’s time to take it to the shop. No, it hasn’t been recalled. On the contrary, the Hosur-based company is now offering a complimentary upgrade to all the Apache RR 310s sold in India.

While some of these upgrades are focused on improving day-to-day rideability, others are targeted towards extracting more refinement out of the engine.

For example, the addition of a softer chain roller to cut down on chain noise. The windscreen now gets rubber piping. Along with it, the bike now comes with heavier bar ends. All three of these updates are meant to iron out the vibration issues of the bike.

Coming to the performance aspect, TVS will flash the ECU for smoother revving of the engine through the rev range while aiding in increasing the overall fuel efficiency.

Customers can visit any TVS dealership in the country to get the updates installed. TVS says the entire process can take up to 3 hours. And yes, you do have the option to opt for them at the time of your next service. While these upgrades seem like a win-win scenario in theory, it’ll be interesting to see how much of an improvement they really provide over the older bike.

Source: zigwheels.com

