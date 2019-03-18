Yamaha MT-15 In Detailed Images

Yamaha has finally launched the MT-15 in India at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, it is Rs 3,350 more affordable than its fully faired cousin, the R15 V3.0. We are not going to delve into explaining whether the MT-15’s price is reasonable or not, because we have already done that and you can read that here. What we are going to do instead, is take a closer look at Yamaha’s entry-level performance naked motorcycle, the MT-15. Because, how often does a bikemaker launch an entry-level naked bike in India that looks like it was used in a sci-fi movie?

1: Let’s start with the heart of the matter, the engine. The MT-15 is powered by the same engine as the R15 V3.0 - a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 19.3PS of power and 14.7Nm of torque.

2: In order to make the MT-15 a road-focussed motorcycle, Yamaha has increased the rear sprocket size from 48 to 52 teeth so that the bottom-end response is better than the R15 V3.0.

3: It comes with the same 6-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch as seen on the R15 V3.0

4: Looks menacing from this angle, doesn’t it? The MT-15 has the same design language as its bigger and sinister-looking cousin, the MT-09.

5: While the front-end gets an aggressive look, the rear section is quite subtle.

6: To keep costs in check, Yamaha has made some changes on the India-spec bike compared to the international model. The India-spec model features conventional forks at the front instead of upside-down forks.

7: Another major change between the MT-15 and the R15 V3.0 is the brake setup. While the disc size remains the same (282mm at the front and 220mm at the rear), the MT-15 gets single-channel ABS instead of a dual-channel unit.

8: The fully digital instrument cluster is the same as the R15 V3.0 and displays useful rider information such as gear position indicator, odometer and trip meter, average fuel consumption and range to empty.

9: Not just the instrument cluster, but the MT-15 also features the same exhaust system as the R15 V3.0.

10: While the international-spec MT-15 features a cast aluminium swingarm, the India-spec model gets a box-section swingarm.

11: Weighing in at 138kg, it is 4kg lighter than the R15 V3.0.

12: The MT-15, as well as the R15 V3.0, run on the same tyres as well - 100/80-17 (front) and 140/70-17 (rear). The MT-15 is only available with MRF Zapper tyres.

13: At 810mm, you sit 5mm lower than the R15.

14: As of now, the MT-15 is available in two colour options - matte blue and black. But we can expect Yamaha to bring a Darknight edition of the MT-15 soon.

15: To meet Indian safety norms, Yamaha has added a saree guard and a grab rail too.

16: The switches on the MT-15 are the same as seen on the international variant. But we would have appreciated if Yamaha had used the same layout as the India-spec R15.

17: To increase the visual appeal of the MT-15, Yamaha is also offering accessories such as tank pad, skid plate, USB charger, mobile holder, footrest and seat cover.

