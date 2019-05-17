Yamaha India Crosses 10 Million Production Milestone

Yamaha India achieved this feat in 34 years of presence in India.

Of these, 5 million units were produced only in the last seven years.

Yamaha has stated that scooters alone have amounted to 44 per cent of its total production, with Fascino being the biggest contributor.

Yamaha India has rolled out its ten millionth two-wheeler in India. This feat was achieved in 34 years of its presence in the country. Even more interestingly, the company produced half of its total units only in the last seven years, from 2012 to 2019. Scooters alone amount to a whopping 44 per cent of the production, with the Fascino being the biggest contributor. It isn’t all that surprising considering a lot of customers find the Fascino’s retro design language appealing.

Yamaha has always enjoyed a cult-like following since its inception in India, thanks to iconic models like the RX100 and the RD350 during the two-stroke era. But it wasn’t until the last decade or so that the company gained unprecedented popularity, thanks to models such as the YZF-R15 and the FZ series. Hence, it’s only fitting that the 10 millionth model to roll out happens to be the recently launched Yamaha FZS-FI Version 3.0.

So what can we expect going forward? Well, Yamaha has stated its intention to focus on the more premium side of the market. This can be seen with the recently launched Yamaha MT-15 and the upcoming NMax 155 maxi-scooter.

Press Release -

Chennai, May 14, 2019: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd., the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer today announced the production achievement of 10 million units in India. IYM achieved this feat since it began its operations in India in 1985. IYM’s three manufacturing facilities at Surajpur, Faridabad and Chennai jointly contributed to the overall production achievement of the company till date. The 10 millionth product rolled out at this ceremony was Yamaha’s best-selling motorcycle model FZS-FI Version 3.0 from its Chennai factory. The event witnessed the presence of senior management members from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Japan, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Vendor park companies, employees and employee representatives.

On this occasion, the company achieved another major accomplishment of producing 5 million units alone in last seven years between 2012 & 2019. The scooter models in this period contributed to 44 percent of the overall production with ‘Fascino’ being the major contributor. Out of the 10 Million units produced till date, 80 percent units were manufactured at the North Location which is the Surajpur & Faridabad facility and 20 percent units were manufactured at the South location which is the Chennai facility. Also, the motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas the scooter models contributed to 22.12 lakh units.

“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors. They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world class products and services”, said Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

In its journey from the year 1985 to 2019, the company witnessed several landmark moments in production. The first major milestone was achieved in 1999 when the Surajpur factory hit the 1 Million Unit Production Milestone. Thirteen years later i.e. in 2012, the 5 Million Unit Production Milestone was achieved at the same factory. Another key breakthrough was achieved in 2016 when IYM reached the One Million Production Milestone for its scooters in India since the launch of its first scooter model Ray in 2012. Now, 7 years down line, the company with the support of its new production facility at Chennai and the wider product portfolio has successfully achieved the 10 Million units Production mark.

Since the establishment of Chennai factory in the year 2015, it has played a key role in the overall production strategy. With a production capacity of 4.5 lakh units in 2015 to 9 lakh units in 2019, the Chennai factory is leading the way for IYM in terms of meeting the production targets of the company every year. In last 5 years, the Chennai factory along with Surajpur & Faridabad factory have together met their production targets from 7.40 lakh units in 2014 to 10.2 lakh units in 2018. Alongside, the figures mentioned are also inclusive of the company’s exports volume.

Source: zigwheels.com