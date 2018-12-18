Weekly Wrap-Up: Nissan Kicks Review, Tata Harrier 7-Seat Confirmed, December Offers On Cars & More

Upcoming cars

Toyota’s luxury sedan, the Camry, is likely to gain some size and street cred with the new TNGA platform. It has already been spied testing in India. Catch all the details here.

The new Maruti WagonR might be much closer to launch than we expected. It's already out and about undergoing various tests.

If the X6 was out of reach, BMW is bringing a smaller, more affordable coupe-SUV in India. Called the X4, it is the coupe-SUV version of the new X3. Details here.

Hyundai’s palatial SUV, the Palisade, has received a diesel engine. But more importantly, it might come to India. But when? Click here for the answer.

Tata Harrier will soon get a seven seat version. For launch date, engine details and prices, click here.

Major News

If the absence of an automatic transmission on the Tata Harrier had put you off, then you might want to reconsider your choices again. Yes, Tata Harrier will get the convenience of a two-pedal arrangement soon. Details here.

MG is showcasing four cars in India, including the 3, RX5, ZS and the HS, this month. But why? Click here for the answer.

Skoda has finally showcased the Scala hatchback. So what are the chances of the manufacturer re-entering the Indian hatchback scene? Click here to find out.

Need an in-depth look at the Kicks? Here are all of its details with some detailed shots.

Prepare to shell more for Skoda and Renault cars from 1 January, 2019.

Here are Google’s top trending cars of 2018. Surprisingly, the high-selling Maruti Swift doesn’t even feature on the list. Click here to know more.

The Tata Harrier will be displayed before its launch in Delhi, Mumbai and nine other cities. But who’s invited for the preview? Click to find out.

Nissan service camp can get you freebies and discounts. If you’re a Nissan owner, click here.

Mahindra’s upcoming Ssangyong Tivoli-inspired compact SUV will soon have a name. Details.

Nissan has officially opened bookings for the Kicks SUV. Click here for booking amount and details.

Interested in the Tata Harrier? You might want to look at its expected prices here.

The India-bound 2018 Jeep Wrangler’s Euro-NCAP crash test has left us amazed, albeit in a bad way. Why? Here’s the answer.

Which were the best-selling compact SUVs of the past few months? Answer here.

New Launches

The Tiago now gets a comprehensively loaded XZ+ variant with additional features. Click for prices and details.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a more powerful diesel engine now. How powerful? The answer is here.

Source: cardekho.com