Weekly Wrap-Up: Next-gen Honda Jazz Spied, Hyundai QXi Named Venue, Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Launched & More

Maruti Ciaz receives a bigger 1.5-litre diesel engine: Maruti is all set to offer a bigger, more powerful and torquier diesel engine with the Ciaz along with the 1.3-litre MultiJet from Fiat. Fuel efficiency from the 1.5-litre is just a bit down from the 1.3-litre despite a missing mild-hybrid start/stop system. What are the specifications and how much premium does Maruti charge for the Ciaz equipped with a bigger engine? All the answers here.

Hyundai QXi named Venue: Remember the Hyundai Carlino? The quirky-looking concept SUV from the Auto Expo 2016 has got a production name. Called Venue, this SUV will be a global product for Hyundai and will bring forward a few firsts for the South Korean carmaker in India. Here’s the complete lowdown.

2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross could launch soon: Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck is all set to receive a downsized yet more powerful diesel engine with automatic transmission as well. In addition to the BSVI-ready engine, it will also feature cosmetic changes and some premium features. What are they?

Fourth-gen Honda Jazz in the works: Honda has begun working on a comprehensive update for the Jazz. We have been awaiting it for quite some time now and the latest spy shots have revealed some interesting details, including its cabin. For more, click here.

Kia begins SP2i trial production: Kia’s first SUV for India has entered trial production at its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. The Hyundai Creta rival is yet to receive a production name but it is expected to be called either Trailster or Tusker. When will it enter series production for sale to the masses? Here’s the answer.

