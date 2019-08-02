TVS To Host ‘Call Of Design’ Contest With NTorq 125

Sadly, entries are via invite only from TVS.

Students are required to share their sketches with TVS.

Modifications are limited to paint scheme and decals.

TVS will be holding a design contest called the ‘Call of Design’ for students of design colleges around India, giving them the opportunity to showcase their vision of what TVS’ highly popular scooter, the NTorq 125, should actually look like. The design contest allows students to modify the NTorq’s design. The modifications, however, are limited to the colours and graphics while the body panels remain the same.

Invites for the design contest have been sent out to colleges by TVS. Partnering up with these college students will be us, journo folk, who have also been requested to share their designs. TVS will review the entries from students and the media and the top five winners will get to carry out their livery updates on an actual scooter. The final five students will have the media personnel as mentors in their endeavours. Each team has to limit the spending to Rs 15,000 for the project.

The final winners will be announced in September. Winners will receive prizes and cool TVS merchandise. We also believe that these creations will be showcased at the inaugural TVS Racing MotoSoul event, which is slated to take place in October.

Source: zigwheels.com