Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Launched

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC has been priced at Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Costs Rs 80,000 more than its closest rival, the 2019 Ducati Desert Sled.

Bookings of the motorcycle have already commenced across Triumph showrooms in India.

Triumph has launched its flagship scrambler, the Scrambler 1200 XC in India today at Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom India). And given the kit on offer, we have to say that the price is very attractive. For comparison, its closest rival the Ducati Desert Sled costs Rs 80,000 less, but also comes with a much smaller engine.

We recently rode the motorcycle in Shimla and were pretty impressed by it.

Triumph sells two variants of the Scrambler 1200 internationally: the XC and the XE. But, in order to avoid cannibalisation of its Tiger range in India, the British bikemaker will only be bringing in the XC variant here.

True to its off-road credentials, the 1200 XC gets an aluminium cradle section in the Thruxton-derived double-downtube chassis, with fully adjustable long-travel Showa USD forks and twin Ohlins shocks. Braking hardware consists of 320mm twin disc at the front and a 255mm single disc at the rear. The motorcycle comes equipped with large 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, shod with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tubeless tyres.

You also get five different riding modes here as standard, along with switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. Full-LED lights and a TFT colour instrument cluster with a 5-way joystick on the switchgear are also on offer.

Powering the motorcycle is the Thruxton-derived 1200cc High Power parallel-twin engine, which churns out 90PS of power and 110Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission, with a slip-assist clutch.

