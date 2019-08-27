﻿
Triumph Offers Extended Warranty On Its Offerings

This offer is valid for bikes bought between August 2015 and August 2019

27 August 2019
  • Customers can buy a two-year extended warranty over the standard warranty.
  • The offer for older models is valid until the end of this month. 
  • The price for the two-year warranty for the entire model lineup ranges from Rs 21,576 to Rs 53,602.

Triumph has announced a new warranty offer for its bikes, which should help customers maintain their premium motorcycles better. As per the offer, bikes purchased between August 2015 to August 2019 are eligible for an extended warranty of two years.

However, customers can’t opt for the new deal if they have already bought an extended warranty package for their bike. Moreover, if the bike was bought in 2015 (or 750 days old), this offer is valid until the end of this month. If you own an old Triumph or about to buy a new one, this deal can really help increase the shelf life of your bike. Here’s a quick look at how much a two-year warranty costs for Triumph bikes:

Street Twin - Rs 21,576
Street Scrambler – Rs 28,633
Street Triple S – Rs 27,683
Street Triple RS – Rs 28,633
Bobber/Bonneville T120 – Rs 28,633
Speedmaster/Thruxton R – Rs 35,825
Tiger 800 family – Rs 34,604
Tiger 1200 XCx - Rs 52,245
Tiger 1200 XCa - Rs 53,602

If you own a previous model, then the prices are similar. For more details, you can visit your nearest Triumph dealership.

So what does this warranty cover? Almost everything, to be honest. From engine components to different sensors, this warranty covers a lot of areas. Additionally, if you plan to sell your bike, then you can transfer this offer as well!

Source: zigwheels.com

