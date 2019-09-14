Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel Could Get Pricier By Upto Rs 5 Lakh In BS6 Era

Toyota will update its diesel engines, certainly the ones in the Innova and Fortuner, to be BS6-compliant.

TKM Deputy MD N Raja has stated an expected price increase of 15 to 20 per cent for diesel vehicles after BS6 updates.

Diesel variants currently account for 50 per cent of Toyota’s passenger vehicle sales.

Innova Crysta and Fortuner 2.8-litre diesel variants could get pricier by Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Etios siblings and Corolla Altis powered by a 1.4-litre diesel while Yaris and Glanza are only offered with a petrol powertrain.

In the process of updating engines to meet BS6 emission norms, there is an inevitable increase in vehicle prices, especially in the case of diesel-engined models. Toyota India’s Deputy MD N Raja stated: “We expect a price rise of 15 to 20 per cent in our diesel vehicles with the transition (from BSIV to BSVI).”

All Toyota models (not including CBUs) in India come with a diesel variant except for the Yaris, Glanza and Camry Hybrid. The large models like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner are Toyota’s most popular passenger cars in India and at least 50 per cent of Toyota’s total passenger vehicle sales are of diesel-powered models. In the January to July 2019 period, an average of 82 out of 100 Toyota Fortuners and Innova Crystas sold in India were diesel-powered.

The diesel engines will be updated to become BS6-compliant ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The Fortuner and Innova Crysta use a 2.8-litre diesel engine while the MPV also gets a 2.4-litre diesel unit. Meanwhile, all iterations of the Etios and Corolla Altis get a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Going by Toyota’s expected rise in prices, the likes of the Innova and Fortuner will be the most affected while the others may become petrol-only models later on.

At the same percentages, the increased pricing of diesel variants of the Etios siblings (Etios Liva, Etios Cross and Platinum Etios sedan) would range between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.77 lakh at their ex-showroom Delhi prices. Meanwhile, prices for the diesel Corolla Altis could go up by as much as Rs 3.87 lakh. This is assuming Toyota updates the 1.4-litre diesel engine to meet BS6 norms as well.

The Innova Crysta diesel variants are currently priced between Rs 15.67 lakh and Rs 22.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Even a 15 per cent increase could make the popular MPV pricier by upto Rs 3.36 lakh. Similarly, the diesel Fortuner SUV is priced between Rs 29.84 lakh and Rs 33.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). A 15 per cent hike could make the top-spec diesel-powered Fortuner pricier by just over Rs 5 lakh.

This price increase is substantially higher than the earlier estimates of other manufacturers like Mahindra wherein the BS6 update would add around a lakh for the diesel upgrade, not a few lakhs. Toyota has not yet detailed the monetary values of the hike for the BS6 update of every model, so stay tuned for further updates.

Source: cardekho.com