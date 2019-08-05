Top 5 Car News Of The Week

Tata EVs: We knew that the Altroz EV was going to come our way mid-2020 but Tata caught us by surprise at its latest shareholders meet. The manufacturer plans to flood the market with a total of four EVs including a Nexon Electric within the next 18 months. Click here for their detailed plans and the products in the pipeline.

Maruti S-Presso: Remember the Future-S concept showcased by Maruti at the Auto Expo 2018? Well, it’s likely to reach showrooms in production form by October 2019. Yes, it’s going to rival the Renault Kwid but where will it stack in the Maruti lineup and what features could it get?

Tata Harrier Sunroof: It has been a long time coming but the butch Harrier will finally get an added sense of luxury courtesy of a sunroof. Since it’s an official accessory, you don’t need to go for a particular higher variant but can get it retrofitted on even the base variant. How much will you have to shell out for it though?

Maruti XL6 vs Ertiga: Maruti is all set to launch the premium version of Ertiga MPV, christened the XL6, through its Nexa retail chain. The launch of the new MPV is scheduled for 21 August. Here’s a complete lowdown on what is expected from the XL6 in comparison to the standard Ertiga.

Auto Expo 2020: Mark the dates for India’s mega auto event! The 2020 Delhi Auto Expo is going to be held once again at the Noida Exhibition Center in Delhi-NCR and it will have a host of auto giants showcasing their technological and design muscle to visitors. Who all are they and more importantly, when will it be?

Source: cardekho.com