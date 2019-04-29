Top 5 Car News Of The Week

Maruti Suzuki shook the Indian car industry by announcing that it will pull the plug on all of its diesel engines by April, 2020. How will it affect you? Here’s our analysis.

Maruti’s long-standing hatchback, the Alto has received a subtle makeover on the outside and inside to stand toe to toe with the changing times. Its 800cc engine now adheres to BS 6 emission norms. What are these features and how have they affected the Alto’s price?

If you think Hyundai is late to the sub-4m SUV party with the Venue, then you’re probably wrong. Skoda is deliberating on whether to join the sub-4 metre bandwagon in the near future as well and a Volkswagen counterpart could also be in the pipeline. Here’s what you need to know.

We finally got a glimpse of Toyota’s Maruti Baleno-based premium hatchback in a video. It is likely to be priced at a premium over the Maruti hatchback and will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, possibly the Baleno’s new 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT mild hybrid petrol engine. Here’s the entire lowdown.

With BS 6 emission norms looming large, the Maruti Vitara Brezza will soon be getting a petrol powertrain. The Brezza’s 1.3-litre DDiS diesel will be given the boot just like other diesel-powered cars such as the Baleno, Swift and Dzire. Take a look.

Source: cardekho.com