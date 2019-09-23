Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Maruti S-Presso Launch Date, Kwid Facelift Interior, Next-gen Mahindra XUV500, And More!

Maruti S-Presso Launch Confirmed: Maruti is gearing up to launch the S-Presso on September 30. It will rival the Renault Kwid and be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena showrooms. Head here to find out what features it could get and how many variants it is expected to be offered in.

Premium Maruti Wagon R Spied: After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms. Expected to be a premium version of the Wagon R, it was spotted testing on Indian roads recently.

Skoda Kodiaq Gets A Price Cut: Skoda has introduced a Corporate Edition of the Skoda Kodiaq based on the Style variant. It gets a massive price cut of Rs 2.37 lakh. Does it make sense to pick it over brawny SUVs like the Fortuner, Endeavour? Find out here.

Renault Kwid Facelift Interior Spied: The interiors of the upcoming Kwid facelift have been spied, revealing similarities with the Kwid EV sold in China. Head here to know more.

New-gen XUV500 Spotted: Mahindra has stopped offering the petrol and diesel-AT AWD variants of the XUV500. Meanwhile, the carmaker is expected to debut the next-gen XUV500 at the 2020 Auto Expo.

