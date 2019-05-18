Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: What To Expect

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is among the most highly anticipated new bike launches of 2019. In fact, we were the first publication to break the news that Suzuki is working on a new 250cc motorcycle specifically for India a long four years back. Given the fact that the Gixxer has been a popular bike for Suzuki, a more powerful motorcycle was the natural progression for its riders. And with just a few days remaining for the launch of the Gixxer 250, here’s what you can expect.

India launch soon

The new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be launched in India on May 20. Media rides for the motorcycle will be held the following day at the BIC race track in Noida, so make sure you follow ZigWheels’ social media accounts for all the latest updates.

How much will it cost?

The new Gixxer 250 is likely to be positioned between its Japanese rivals, the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R. Talking about price, the Fazer 25 retails for Rs 1.44 lakh while the Honda CBR250R is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Going by this logic and through our sources, we feel that the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in three colour options.

Performance-packed

Early speculations indicated that Suzuki would make the Gixxer 250 milder and slightly laidback, like the Yamaha Fazer 25. But the leaked spec sheet really has taken us by surprise. Suzuki has gone for a sporty approach. Yes, the 249cc single-cylinder motor doesn’t get liquid-cooling, but the Gixxer SF 250 is right up there with the Honda CBR250R with respect to its output figures. It also features a 6-speed gearbox - as it should! The good news here is that the Gixxer 250 is 6kg lighter than the CBR and we expect it to be slightly quicker than it as well. Interestingly, these output figures are also higher than those of the aggressive KTM RC 200’s, although the Gixxer isn’t as lightweight.

Will have a sporty DNA

As you browse through the spec sheet, one aspect that is bound to grab your attention is the Gixxer 250’s wheelbase. At 1345mm, the new Suzuki 250cc bike is just 5mm longer than KTM RC 200! This is really impressive considering the fact that the bike’s length is 2010mm, so kudos to the engineers for managing such a tight package. The Honda CBR250R in comparison has a 1369mm wheelbase and the Fazer 25 is slightly shorter at 1360mm. The short wheelbase and radial tyres on both ends lead us to believe that the Gixxer SF 250 will be fun around corners.

New design approach

Now for the styling. So far, we only have one profile image of the Gixxer SF 250, and it sure does look quite sporty! Among the top feature highlights are the LED headlight, dual-channel ABS, split seat and premium-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also gets clip-on handlebars although we expect the riding posture will be sporty but still relaxed, much like on the Honda CBR250R.

