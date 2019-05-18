Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Vs Honda CBR250R Vs Yamaha Fazer 25: Spec Comparo

Suzuki is all set to launch the Gixxer SF 250 on 20 May 2019. While the company hasn’t officially revealed any details about the bike, it’s leaked brochure gives us a better picture of where it stands. The fully faired bike will compete against other 250cc bikes like the Honda CBR250R and the Yamaha Fazer 25. But, does it have what it takes to take on its Japanese rivals on paper? We take a look.

Engine:

Both the Gixxer SF and the CBR250R stand shoulder to shoulder in terms of power figures. However, since the former is 6kg lighter than the Honda’s quarter litre sportbike, we expect it to accelerate off the line a wee bit quicker. In fact, the Gixxer SF 250 produces more power than the KTM RC 200 which makes 25.83PS at 10,000rpm. However, the latter is a purebred supersport and is lighter as well.

The Fazer 25 isn’t a match for its competition in terms of power and even misses out on that crucial sixth gear. However, it is a whole 10kg lighter than the CBR250R and weighs 4kg less than the Gixxer SF 250. But the deficit in power is clearly visible in real-world conditions.

Underpinnings:

All three bikes are quite evenly equipped. The Gixxer SF 250’s shorter wheelbase (just 5mm more than the KTM RC 200) implies that it has the potential to be a good handler. Plus, the bike gets fat radial tyres, which should provide better stability. However, the Gixxer SF’s relatively tall seat height of 800mm could be a bit problematic for shorter riders. Besides, it gets the smallest fuel tank amongst its competition, which means more frequent fuel stops.

The Honda CBR250R maybe the heaviest of the lot, but it does get the lowest seat height of 784mm, which is a boon for shorter riders. The lightweight Fazer 25, on the other hand, would be relatively easier to manoeuvre in tight parking spaces. All three Japanese bikes come with dual-channel ABS as standard.

While we haven’t ridden the Gixxer SF 250 yet, it’s clip-on handlebars hint at a sporty but relaxed riding posture, much like on the Honda CBR250R. On the contrary, the Fazer 25 offers an upright posture, which should be apt for long hauls.

Price:

All ex-showroom prices, Delhi*

The Gixxer SF 250 will be positioned in between its competition. And through our sources, we have found out that new Gixxer 250 will be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), which is justifiable given the features, styling and goodies such as dual-channel ABS and radial tyres it comes equipped with. In terms of pricing, the Fazer 25 has the advantage, but the Yamaha can’t match the performance dynamics of its rivals. While on paper, the Gixxer SF 250 looks like a well-rounded package, we shall reserve our comments until we’ve ridden the new bike at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on May 21. Stay tuned for more updates.

