Suzuki Gixxer 250’s Price Revealed!

Our sources reveal the motorcycle will be priced at around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for a token amount of Rs 10,000.

Suzuki will also launch the 2019 Gixxer SF alongside the Gixxer SF 250.

Ahead of its launch on Monday (20 May 2019), select Suzuki showrooms have started accepting bookings for the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 for a token of Rs 10,000. Our sources have also revealed the motorcycle will be priced around Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Yes, it may be on the steeper side, but it does packs in quite a few surprises. To know more about the Gixxer SF 250’s features, Check out our recent report on the leaked brochure images and spec sheet of the motorcycle While only one profile image of the bike is visible, we can tell that the design language is quite aggressive. It features a rather large fairing with the exposed engine casing featuring a bronze finish.

The headlight seems inspired by the unit on the GSX-R1000 and is likely to be an LED unit. It also sports clip-on handlebars, split seats and multi-spoke alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, adding a dash of sportiness.

Powering the motorcycle is an air/oil-cooled, 249cc single-cylinder motor that puts out 26.5PS of power and 22.6Nm of torque. In comparison, the CBR250R makes the same about of power but slightly more torque at 22.9Nm.

However, we expect the Gixxer SF 250 to be quicker than the Honda, considering it weighs 6kg lighter at 161kg (kerb). However, we’ll reserve our thoughts for our first ride review report. Speaking of which, we’ll be taking the motorcycle for a spin at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida on May 20. So stay tuned for more updates!

