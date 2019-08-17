Suzuki Gixxer 250: 5 Things To Know

Brochure images leaked online two months ago gave us a pretty clear picture of where Suzuki was heading with the Gixxer 250 in terms of design. And now, the bike’s finally here, priced Rs 10,855 lower than its faired sibling, the Gixxer SF 250. What’s new and how does it compare with its faired sibling? Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Gixxer 250

Looks identical to the Suzuki Gixxer:

The new quarter-litre streetfighter from Suzuki borrows design cues from its younger sibling the Gixxer 150. The only visual difference between the two is the bronze coloured crankcase on the 250cc engine, the addition of an engine cowl, special machine-finished alloy wheels and bronze highlights on the headlight and side quarter panels.

Comes loaded with features:

The bike features a full-LED headlight, LED tail light, a digital instrument console which is backlit in blue, a rear tyre hugger, a generous 300mm front disc, double-barrel exhaust and Suzuki’s ‘Easy Start’ electric starter.

Packs a 250cc future proof motor:

It borrows the same 249cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder mill with a unique oil-cooling system that’s seen on the Gixxer SF 250. The motor is capable of dishing out 26.5PS at 9,000rpm and 22.6Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm, paired to a 6-speed transmission. More importantly, the engine is BS6 ready!

Borrows its underpinnings from the Gixxer SF 250:

It’s a similar case with its underpinnings. The Gixxer 250 employs a fat 41mm fork and a monoshock while its braking setup comprises of discs at both ends paired with dual-channel ABS that comes as standard. Its 17-inch wheels come shod in 110/70-section front and 150/60-section rear tyres that are relatively fatter than that of the 150cc Gixxer. Essentially, it’s the exact same setup as the Gixxer SF 250. That said, it’s 5kg lighter than the SF 250 since it does away with the front fairing.

Priced competitively:

Priced at Rs 1.59 lakh, the bike is positioned smack in-between its rivals, the Yamaha FZ25 (Rs 1.36 lakh) and the KTM 250 Duke which retails at Rs 1.97 lakh (all ex-showroom prices, Delhi). The FZ25 may be the cheaper option here, but it makes less power, gets a simple air-cooled engine and misses out on that crucial touring-friendly sixth gear. The KTM 250 Duke, which sits on the premium side of the spectrum, gets a powerful engine with liquid-cooling that produces more power and torque compared to its rivals. The Gixxer 250, on the other hand, strikes the right balance between performance, features and affordability.

Source: zigwheels.com