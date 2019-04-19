Skoda Kodiaq Scout To Launch In India In Q4 2019

Scout will be the third variant of the Kodiaq SUV in India.

It has a higher ground clearance compared to the Kodiaq Style and L&K.

It gets a specific Off-road mode that improves its capability over rough terrain compared to the regular Kodiaq.

Cosmetic differences will be limited to silver finish at various places on the outside and different alloy wheel design.

Likely to share powertrain with Style and L&K variant.

Skoda’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, received a more off-road-focused version in early 2017 in the form of the Kodiaq Scout. More than 2 years after it was first revealed, the Kodiaq Scout is now set to make its way into the Indian market in Q4 2019.

While an all-wheel drive setup is available on both the Style and L&K variants of the Kodiaq in India, what will set the Scout apart from these variants is its increased ground clearance (194mm versus 188mm). Since it stands higher off the ground, the Kodiaq Scout also has better approach and departure angles than the standard version, making it more capable off the road.

Like the regular Kodiaq in India, the Scout’s AWD setup comes with Driving Mode Select (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow). Additionally, the Kodiaq Scout is available with an Off-road switch which slows down the throttle response and changes the operation of the shock absorbers, as per Skoda. Engaging the Off-road switch also gives the Scout the ability to hold while climbing up and maintain set speed while descending a hill.

Other differences between the Scout and other Kodiaq variants are primarily cosmetic. The Scout, for example, gets specific design 19-inch alloy wheels and silver details on the grille, roof rails, ORVM housing, side window trims and front and rear underbody protection. The interior is done in black and there’s ‘Scout’ badging on the seats and glove compartment.

In terms of features, expect the Kodiaq Scout to share a lot of its equipment with the Style variant. So features like LED headlamps; ESC; front, side and curtain airbags; KESSY (Keyless Entry, Start and exit System with engine start/stop button); and power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats should be on offer.

As far as powertrain is concerned, expect Skoda to offer the Kodiaq Scout with just the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with the 7-speed DSG. This powertrain develops 150PS of maximum power and is already available in the Style and L&K variants of the Kodiaq in India.

The Kodiaq Style is available in India at Rs 35.37 lakh and the L&K’s price is set at Rs 36.79 lakh (all ex-showroom). We expect the Scout to be priced in the same range.

Source: cardekho.com