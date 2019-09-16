Renault Triber Waiting Period Can Stretch Up To 3 Months

-
The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).
It is offered in four variants with a BS4-compliant petrol-manual powertrain.
It is readily available in Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Surat and Patna.
Delhi buyers will need to wait the longest at three months.
In other cities, the waiting period could range from 15 to 45 days.
Renault recently launched the Triber sub-4m crossover MPV in India with prices starting at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available with just a single engine-transmission combination and comes in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ.
Its 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. While it is currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, Renault will introduce AMT variants soon. If you’re looking to buy a new Triber this month and live in any of these 19 cities listed below, this is how long you might have to wait till delivery:
Note: The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the actual waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.
The Triber is readily available in Mumbai, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad and Patna.
Buyers in Delhi have to wait the longest for a Triber where the waiting period extends from two to three months.
Other cities where buyers will have to wait for two months to take delivery of the Renault Triber are Faridabad, Noida and Bengaluru.
For the remainder of the cities on our list, the waiting period for a new Triber sub-4 metre MPV ranges between 15 to 45 days.
Source: cardekho.com