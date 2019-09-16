﻿
Renault Triber Waiting Period Can Stretch Up To 3 Months

Renault’s latest sub-4 metre offering is readily available in some cities

16 September 2019
2019-09-16T12:50:24+0530

  • The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

  • It is offered in four variants with a  BS4-compliant petrol-manual powertrain.

  • It is readily available in Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Surat and Patna.

  • Delhi buyers will need to wait the longest at three months.

  • In other cities, the waiting period could range from 15 to 45 days.

Renault recently launched the Triber sub-4m crossover MPV in India with prices starting at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available with just a single engine-transmission combination and comes in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ.

Its 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. While it is currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, Renault will introduce AMT variants soon. If you’re looking to buy a new Triber this month and live in any of these 19 cities listed below, this is how long you might have to wait till delivery:

Note: The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the actual waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

  • The Triber is readily available in Mumbai, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad and Patna.

  • Buyers in Delhi have to wait the longest for a Triber where the waiting period extends from two to three months.

  • Other cities where buyers will have to wait for two months to take delivery of the Renault Triber are Faridabad, Noida and Bengaluru.

  • For the remainder of the cities on our list, the waiting period for a new Triber sub-4 metre MPV ranges between 15 to 45 days.

Source: cardekho.com

