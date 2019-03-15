Renault March Discounts: Offers Upto Rs 2 Lakh On Captur, Duster, Lodgy & Kwid

Lower-spec Lodgy variants get discounts of upto Rs 35,000.

Lodgy Stepway variant offered with free 1st year insurance.

Duster diesel variant gets cash benefits of upto Rs 65,000.

Kwid doesn’t receive any significant discounts.

Captur continues to be offered with the most benefits of all Renault cars.

Buying any Renault car this March can save you some pretty pennies as the French carmaker is offering benefits up to Rs 2 lakh on its models. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Here are some additional details you need to be mindful of when going for any of the above mentioned discounts.

The Kwid is available with benefits of upto Rs 6,000 across India except areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East (except Assam), Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Those residing in the above mentioned areas get a better deal in the form of zero per cent rate of interest if financed through Renault itself.

The Renault Duster’s gets benefits of Rs 65,000, including first year insurance at Re 1.

MY’18 Renault Captur is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh applicable across the entire country.

While discounts are always welcome when purchasing a new car, it might not be the same for those purchasing the 2018 version of the Captur. We would only recommend that you go for it if you are looking to keep it for more than a five year period. For those who frequently change their cars, say every two years, you’d be better off if you buy the 2019 Captur as the resale value will be relatively higher than an MY’18 model.

Source: cardekho.com