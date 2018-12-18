Nissan, Datsun Car Prices To Increase in January 2019

Nissan and Datsun to increase prices by up to 4 per cent on all models w.e.f. 1 January 2019

Current Nissan models start from the Micra priced at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Datsun products start at Rs 2.56 lakh for the base-spec Redi-GO to Rs 5.69 lakh for the top-spec GO+ 7-seater (ex-showroom, Delhi)

It seems nearly every single make of car will be getting more expensive in the new year, from luxury carmakers to the budget segments. Now, Nissan and its sister brand Datsun has announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent across all models with effect from 1 January, 2019.

The Nissan model range starts with the Micra Active hatchback which is priced between Rs 5.03 lakh to Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Other models in the range include the Sunny sedan, Terrano SUV and the GT-R sports car. The brand will also be bringing in the new Kicks SUV in January which is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, the budget-friendly brand of Datsun has 3 cars in the lineup starting with the Redi-GO which is priced between Rs 2.56 lakh and Rs 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The other models in the Datsun India lineup comprise of the GO and GO Plus.

After the price hike is in effect, the Nissan Terrano could get pricier by up to Rs 49,000 while the Datsun GO+ could get pricier by up to Rs 23,000 on the top variants. However, if you hurry, then you can not only beat the price hike but also get some year-end discounts on your preferred Nissan or Datsun car. Click on the “View December Offers” for best deals.

Source: cardekho.com