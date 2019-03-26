﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  New Skoda Octavia To Launch By 2020

New Skoda Octavia To Launch By 2020

The next-gen Octavia will be revealed to the world by the end of 2019, with a launch next year

26 March 2019
New Skoda Octavia To Launch By 2020
New Skoda Octavia To Launch By 2020
outlookindia.com
2019-03-26T13:32:29+0530
  • Expected to be based on the Skoda Scala.
  • Expected to get Skoda’s updated interior with a floating centre console.
  • Will get VW group's brand new 1.5-litre TSi EVO engine.
  • Sportier vRS variant could also be in the works.

At its annual press conference, Skoda announced that the next-gen Octavia will be showcased to the world by the end of 2019. Global sales for the next-gen Octavia are expected to commence in 2020, with India sales expected to begin at the same time.

Likely to be based on the recently launched Scala, the new Octavia will be underpinned by VW group’s revised MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform.

The Skoda Octavia will get a brand new face with split headlamps being replaced by triangular units from the Scala. The tail lamps are also expected to be shared between both the cars.

Skoda has showcased its future interior design approach with the Scala. It’s equipped with a floating centre console and digital dials. Expect the Octavia to take the same approach as well.

As far as engine options are concerned, the Octavia is expected to get the VW group’s brand new 1.5-litre TSi EVO engine. This engine will replace the group’s tried and tested 1.4-litre TSi. The Octavia is also expected to carry forward the 2.0-litre diesel engine with upgraded hardware to support the BSVI norms. There is no news regarding the vRS variant, but expect Skoda to treat vRS fanboys with a souped up version of the Octavia this time around too. The Skoda Octavia is also likely to get a CNG variant with a 1.5-litre TSi EVO engine.

The VW group also unveiled its 2.0-litre TDI EVO with 48V mild-hybrid tech at the 2018 Vienna Motor Symposium. This engine produces a staggering 204PS of power. Expect this engine to be plonked in the Octy at a later stage since this motor will be initially available in Audi vehicles only.

The current-gen Octavia rivals the likes of the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and the recently launched Honda Civic in India, with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh for the base petrol model to the Rs 25.99 lakh (both ex-showroom Pune) for the top-spec L&K diesel. When launched, expect the new Octavia to be priced marginally higher than the outgoing version.

Image Source

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Bikes Skoda Skoda Octavia Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former BJP Leader Ghanshyam Tiwari To Join Congress In Jaipur
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters