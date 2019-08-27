Motoroyale To Launch MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 In India

It’s powered by a 798cc liquid-cooled 3-cylinder motor.

It shares its underpinnings with the Brutale 800RR.

Expect Motoroyale to price the bike north of Rs 18 lakh.

Alongside the launch, the brand will inaugurate a new dealership in New Bombay.

Love exotic motorcycles? Here’s your chance to get your hands on an Italian-bred sport-tourer. Kinetic-owned Motoroyale is all set to launch the standard Turismo Veloce 800 in India on August 29. Once launched, it will go up against the Ducati Multistrada 950 and Triumph Tiger 800 XRx. Alongside the launch, the brand will also be inaugurated its new dealership in New Bombay.

Speaking of the Turismo Veloce 800, it’s powered by a 798cc 3-cylinder motor that puts out 111PS of power at 10,150rpm and 80Nm of torque at 7100rpm. It works in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission aided by a quick-shifter. The Turismo Veloce also features a counter-rotating crankshaft which negates the gyroscopic effect on the wheels, making the bike more agile and nimble. In terms of electronic nannies, the sports tourer gets four riding modes and an 8-level traction control system.

The Turismo Veloce 800 employs a steel trellis frame, Marzocchi USD forks and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Both offer preload, rebound and compression damping adjustments. Twin 320mm discs mated to four-pot calipers up front and a single 220mm disc brake at the rear bring the bike to a dead stop. Its 17-inch alloy wheels come wrapped in 120/70-section front and 190/55-section rear tyres.

In terms of pricing, expect the sports tourer to cost around Rs 17 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom India) taking into account that the MV Agusta Brutale 800 is priced at Rs 15.59 lakh in India.

Source: zigwheels.com