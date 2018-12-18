More Focused 2019 Triumph Thruxton R Spied Testing

The 2019 Triumph Thruxton R comes loaded with carbon-fibre body panels and top-of-the-line mechanical components.

The substantial use of carbon-fibre should help it shed a few kilos over the current model.

New Vance & Hines exhaust system could mean more power and a better exhaust note.

Since the bike looks almost production ready, we can expect it to be launched in the early half of next year.

After unveiling the Speed Twin which borrows its engine, mechanicals and electronics from the Thruxton series, Triumph seems to be setting up the stage to launch yet another bike in 2019. It isn’t an all-new motorcycle, and seems more like a ‘Special Edition’ of the Thruxton R. The bike which has been spotted testing overseas seems to be using a complete carbon-fibre body, top-shelf components and an all-new exhaust system. Going by its near-production ready avatar, we expect the British bikemaker to launch it in the early half of 2019.

Coming to the changes, the 2019 Thruxton R gets carbon-fibre bodywork which has been employed on the front mudguard, its Monza style fairing, tank, side panels and the rear seat cowl. The extensive use of the lightweight material should help the bike shed weight compared to the current model. In addition to the weight saving, the all-new exhaust system from Vance & Hines suggests a bump in power along with a deeper and probably louder exhaust note too. The 1200cc, parallel-twin motor will most likely be retuned to work in tandem with the exhausts.

On the mechanical front, the bike gets a fully adjustable suspension setup from Ohlins at the front and rear. It also gets stickier Metzeler Racetec RR tyres and Brembo monobloc calipers for extra bite. Staying true to its neo-retro origins, the 2019 Thruxton R uses spoked wheels rather than alloys.

The weight saving, updated mechanical components and exhaust system suggests that the Thruxton R will be a more focused ride for enthusiasts looking to use the bike on track days. Also, these updates would come at an obvious price hike.

Source: zigwheels.com