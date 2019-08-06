MG Hector, Harrier Command Longest Waiting Periods In August 2019

Hector won’t be delivered before 2020 if you buy now; minimum waiting period of 6 months.

Longest wait for a Harrier is 3 months for Delhi buyers while average waiting period is around 1 month.

The longest waiting period for a regular Compass is less than a month.

Tucson and XUV500 have an average wait time of 2 weeks to a month.

No waiting period for Hexa in 8 of the 20 cities on our list.

The waiting period for a new mid-size SUV this monsoon season seems to be around a month for most models except the MG Hector. If you buy a new Hector now, you won’t get delivery until after 2019 while rivals like the Harrier, XUV500, Compass and even the Tucson are readily available in some or the other city. Here’s a detailed list of the waiting period for a new mid-size SUV in 20 major cities:

Note: The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the actual waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

MG Hector: The recently launched Hector demands the longest waiting period, so long that you can’t get a new one in 2019 if you order now. It’s a minimum 6 month waiting that extends upto a maximum of 8 months for buyers in Surat.

Jeep Compass & Compass Trailhawk: Even though its pricier than the Hector, you can get one much sooner. The longest wait for a Compass is 3 weeks for Chennai buyers while being readily available to those in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Surat with an average wait time of around 2 weeks for the other cities in our list.

The diesel-automatic top-spec Compass Trailhawk is readily available in Bengaluru, Pune and Coimbatore with an average wait time of 2 weeks to a month for most others. Buyers in Hyderabad have to wait the longest - a period of 45 days.

Hyundai Tucson: The most premium offering of the segment is readily available in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Indore. Meanwhile, the longest wait for a new Tucson is 2 months for Hyderabad. The average wait time for the big Hyundai is 2 weeks to a month.

Mahindra XUV500: The average wait time for a new XUV500 is 2 to 3 weeks while the longest wait time is 1 month for buyers in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore. It is also readily available in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Tata Harrier & Hexa: The longest waiting period is three months to get delivery of a new Harrier for buyers in New Delhi. While the average waiting period is around 1 month, it is readily available in Indore, Faridabad, Patna and Ghaziabad.

The 7-seater crossover SUV Tata Hexa is readily available in 8 of the 20 cities on our list while the waiting period ranges between 2 weeks to a month for the rest of them. It is a month-long wait until delivery for buyers in Surat, Thane, Chennai and Mumbai.

Source: cardekho.com