Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Revealed; Gets New Engines & Features

With the mid-life update, the GLC gets a brand new face.

It looks similar to the new GLE, which too will be launched here soon.

It gets a new set of petrol and diesel engines.

It gets gesture controls for the infotainment system.

Features driving assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and active steering assist.

Mercedes-Benz has taken wraps off the 2019 GLC facelift ahead of its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Since it is a facelift, the new SUV looks largely similar to the model that is currently on sale in India. However, the reworked front fascia does set it apart from the current version.

Up front, the updated GLC takes inspiration from the new GLE which made its international debut back in October. Like the latter, the new GLC has a more upright stance compared to the pre-facelift model. It features a reworked front grille flanked by updated LED headlamps that look smaller and more angular than the units seen on the outgoing model. The front bumper has also been refreshed but retains the chrome insert on the central air dam like the pre-facelift model.

On the side, the new GLC looks similar to the current SUV except for a new set of alloy wheels. The new SUV can be had with wheel sizes ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches. At the rear, while the profile remains unchanged, the new GLC gets reworked LED tail lamps and a slightly tweaked bumper.

The insides of the new GLC looks identical to the C-Class facelift that went on sale in India late last year. It gets the new multifunctional steering wheel with touch-based controls for the new 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and the new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen is available in two sizes- a 7-inch and 10.25-inch, depending on the variant.

Like the new CLA, the GLC is also equipped with Merc’s Interior Assistant system in which a camera in the overhead control panel captures the movements of the hand of both the driver and the co-passenger as it approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad on the centre console. Moreover, the GLC also gets Augmented Video tech. Here, a camera located at the back of the rearview mirror (facing the windscreen) captures the surroundings and shows information regarding traffic signs and navigation on the infotainment display.

For the first time, the GLC is also equipped with Mercedes’ Dynamic Body Control suspension with adjustable dampers for the front and rear axle. Depending on the driving situation, speed and condition of the road, the damping is controlled individually for each wheel in interaction with the engine, transmission and steering characteristics.

Other features available on the GLC include voice commands for infotainment, a 360-degree camera, push-button start, multiple driving modes and a panoramic sunroof.

As far as safety is concerned, the new GLC is equipped with various driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, active steering assists with active lane keep assist, active blind spot assist and active brake assist. Moreover, the new GLC also gets active parking assist in which the system shows all identified parking spaces in the immediate surroundings on the infotainment display at speeds below 35kmph. It can then assist the driver by reversing into a parking spot, be it a parallel or an end-on parking space, once the driver selects the required parking manoeuvre.

Under the bonnet, the updated GLC is available with two engine options: A 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both engines are available in multiple tunes depending on the variant.

In addition, the GLC petrol also comes with a 48-volt on-board power supply and belt-driven starter-generator which provides various hybrid functions such as "energy recovery" (regenerative braking), "boost“ (of 10kW) and "sailing mode“ without high-voltage components.

In India, the new GLC is expected to share its powertrain with the C-Class facelift. Where the diesel C-Class gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the global-spec GLC 220 d and the 300 d, the petrol engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that makes 184PS and 280Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The new GLC, when launched in India by the end of this year (expected), will renew its rivalry with the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Lexus NX 300h. It is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current version, which is priced from Rs 54.64 lakh to Rs 56.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com