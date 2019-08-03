Mahindra’s New Flagship Tourer Goes On Sale

The new Mojo 300 offers a good blend of kit from the Mojo UT 300 and XT 300.

It gets a new ByBre radial caliper, dual-channel ABS and new Pirelli Angel CT radial tyres.

It retains the same 300cc liquid-cooled powertrain as the Mojo UT 300 but with FI.

Mahindra Two Wheelers has launched the Mojo 300 ABS at Rs 1,88,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike offers a good blend of kit from the now-discontinued Mojo UT 300 and Mojo XT 300. While it retains the same bodywork and features as the previous Mojos, the new Mojo 300 ABS misses out on the XT 300’s upside-down front fork. Instead, it uses a conventional front fork and rear monoshock from the UT 300.

The new Mojo 300 ABS gets new 110-section and 140-section Pirelli Angel CT radial tyres. For braking, the Mojo retains the same 320mm and 240mm disc but now features a ByBre radially mounted calliper and a ByBre rear floating caliper in place of the previous J.Juan units. It now gets dual-channel ABS as standard and features a 21-litre fuel tank.

While the Mojo was earlier available with carburetted and fuel-injected powertrains, the new Mojo 300 ABS gets a 294.7cc liquid-cooled motor from the UT 300 but with fuel injection. It delivers 26.3PS at 7500rpm and 28Nm at 5500rpm. That is 0.9PS and 2Nm less than the Mojo XT 300. The motor comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Mojo 300 ABS promises to offer the best of its two previous iterations: the Mojo UT 300 and Mojo XT 300. Positioned as a tourer, the Mojo 300 ABS competes with the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400.

