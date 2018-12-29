Mahindra XUV300 Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead Of Feb 2019 Launch

Mahindra dealers have started accepting pre-launch bookings for the new XUV300 in select cities, ahead of its launch in early February 2019.

Pre-launch booking amount ranges from Rs 5,000-Rs 11,000; expected to be priced in the Rs 8-12 lakh range.

The XUV300 is expected to be loaded with features like sunroof and dual-zone auto AC; to rival the likes of the Brezza, Nexon and EcoSport.

Mahindra’s newest sub-compact SUV, the XUV300, is scheduled to launch in the first half of February 2019 and dealers have now started accepting orders unofficially. The XUV300 is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV300 is likely to be one of the better equipped cars in its segment with features like sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, 7 airbags and all-four disc brakes. It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. A six-speed manual transmission may be the only transmission option with the expected 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Automatic transmission is not going to be offered at launch, but expect Mahindra to add it later.

While Mahindra has revealed the production version of the SUV, it is yet to showcase it to the media or the public. Dealers in select cities like Pune and Delhi are already accepting bookings for amounts ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000. The deliveries are expected to begin towards the end of February or early March, 2019, depending on the colour and variant of choice.

We expect Mahindra to formally announce commencements of bookings soon. If you plan to buy the sub-compact Mahindra SUV in Feb or March 2019, we would suggest you to go ahead with the booking, but ensure that you get the dealer’s receipt with the booking amount mentioned. Generally, dealers open bookings as and when they get some confirmation about the car’s launch.

Once launched, the XUV300 will go up against rivals like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Source: cardekho.com