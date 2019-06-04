Mahindra XUV300 To Get BS6 Petrol Engine By October 2019

XUV300’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol to be upgraded to BS6 standards.

Prices of BS6 XUV300 petrol will go up slightly.

It will work normally with BS4 fuel as well.

Expect the BS6 version to launch in 3-4 months.

XUV300 BS6 diesel launch in late 2019.

As per Mahindra’s plan to upgrade its existing BS4 cars to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms, the first car to move to the stricter norms would be its latest offering, the XUV300, in its petrol guise. The carmaker plans to offer its BS6 version in 3-4 months (by October 2019) from now. While its diesel version will also meet the upcoming emission standards, that engine will be upgraded by the end of 2019.

The XUV300 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that currently develops 110PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. In its BS6 avatar, this engine would function normally on both BS6 and BS4 fuel, but will make 10Nm less torque.

As of now, no other Mahindra car is powered by this 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the XUV300, this engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission. We expect it to be paired with an automated-manual transmission (AMT) soon.

It is understandable that the BS6 version of the XUV300 will be a little more expensive than the current version. While Mahindra is tightlipped about the impact the upgrade would have on the XUV300’s price, we don’t see its price going up by over Rs 25,000. At present, the Mahindra XUV300 petrol prices start from Rs 7.9 lakh and go up to Rs 11.49 lakh.

When it comes to diesel engines, the impact of upgrading to BS6 standards would be more significant compared to petrol. In the XUV300’s case, the BS6 diesel version is expected to be more expensive than the current version by about Rs 80,000.

Related: Maruti Suzuki has hinted that its BS6 diesel cars would become more expensive by about Rs 1 lakh.

