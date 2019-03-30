Kia SP Signature: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival Showcased In Production Form

Kia SP Signature concept gets production door handles and bumpers, and sleeker DRLs.

It’s showcased in a dual-tone orange-black exterior paint scheme.

The sleek roof-mounted DRL of the SP Concept has been removed.

Overall design remains unchanged.

India launch expected in September 2019.

Expected price range is Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Kia is set to enter the Indian car market with an SUV based on the SP Concept that it showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo first. It’s a Hyundai Creta-sized compact SUV, set to launch in India in the second half of 2019. Kia has now showcased the production version of this SUV in the form of the SP Signature concept at the Seoul Motor Show.

The SP Signature is similar to the SP Concept in terms of design. It, however, gets some production parts like door handles, sleeker daytime-running lights and front and rear bumpers with production elements. The SP Signature is showcased in orange exterior colour, like the SP Concept. However, this one comes with a black roof and black ORVMs. The DRL positioned on the roof of the SP Concept has also been removed, as was expected.

The SP Signature can also be seen wearing a new set of alloy wheels, but the camouflaged SP2i (production version) that was showcased in India had a different set of 17-inch alloys.

Kia is yet to reveal the interior of the SP Signature, but the SP Concept had a fairly large infotainment system that looked like an extension of the instrument cluster, like we’ve seen in modern-day Mercedes-Benz cars. It featured a dual-tone interior combination of black and brown and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It remains to be seen what design elements of the SP Concept’s interior make it to the production version.

The SP Signature-based Kia SUV, which could be named Trailster or Tusker, is expected to launch in September 2019 with prices ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and Captur, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. But Kia’s latest showcase of the SUV has seeded a new question in our mind -- will it be finally called Kia Signature?

