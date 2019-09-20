﻿
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Mileage: Claimed vs Real

The Compass diesel-automatic has a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.9 kmpl. But does it deliver on that promise in real-world driving conditions?

20 September 2019
Back in June, FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. Although this engine produces lesser power (-3PS) than the BS4 version found in other variants, it comes coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission, making it the only variant that’s available with a diesel-auto combo.

We recently ran it through our comprehensive fuel efficiency tests. Here’s what the numbers revealed:

The real-world fuel efficiency numbers of the Compass Trailhawk are a mixed bag as they fall below the claimed figure in the city but exceed it on the highway.

If you drive mostly in the city with light highway journeys, then the Trailhawk will return a fuel efficiency figure of over 12kmpl. However, if your travel is mostly on the highways and wide stretches of roads, then it could yield you a mileage of more than 15kmpl, an improvement of around 3kmpl.

Those travelling an equal amount in the city and highway driving conditions can expect a mileage of around 14kmpl from their Compass Trailhawk. 

Your experience may vary from ours as fuel economy is affected by multiple variables such as driving conditions, the car’s health and your driving style. If you drive a Jeep Compass Trailhawk, please feel free to share your findings with us in the comments section below. If you are looking for a more affordable Compass equipped with a diesel-automatic option, then here’s what you can look forward to.

Source: cardekho.com

