Jawa Introduces Updated Delivery Estimator

Updates include delivery timelines for both standard and dual-channel ABS variants of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two

26 August 2019
  • The tool gives customers a 1-month window wherein they could expect to take delivery of the bike.
  • All you need for the process is your booking ID and registered mobile number.
  • The Delivery Estimator tool is available on Jawa’s website.

Earlier this month, Jawa introduced its ‘Delivery Estimator’ tool which offers customers updates on the bike’s delivery status. While this version was only applicable for deliveries scheduled until September 2019, the updated app takes care of deliveries post-October 2019. Moreover, the update also include delivery times for the dual-channel ABS variants of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two.

To jog your memory, the generator only offers an estimated timeframe for the delivery of your Jawa or Jawa 42 and not the exact delivery date. To be precise, it gives you a 1-month window wherein one could expect to take delivery of the bike. All you need for the process is your booking ID and registered mobile number. Punch them in on the website and you’re good to go.

Most Jawa enthusiasts have grown quite impatient of the extended waiting period. Despite being introduced in the market about nine months ago, only a lucky few customers have received their prized possession so far. In case you have booked one of the two motorcycles recently, here’s how long you’ll have to wait.

Source: zigwheels.com

