﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Finally Gets An Automatic Transmission!

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Finally Gets An Automatic Transmission!

Isuzu’s pick-up is now available with a 1.9-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission

23 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Finally Gets An Automatic Transmission!
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Finally Gets An Automatic Transmission!
outlookindia.com
2019-08-23T14:34:52+0530

  • The new engine is smaller but more powerful than the existing 2.5-litre engine.

  • It is available only in a new feature-rich top-spec limited edition variant for now.

  • The new engine is still BS4 compliant but is expected to replace the 2.5-litre unit in the BS6 era (post April 2020).

  • At Rs 19.99 lakh, the new Z-Prestige attracts a premium of around Rs 3 lakh over the previous top-spec variant.

Japanese carmaker Isuzu has launched a new ‘Z-Prestige’ limited edition variant of its lifestyle offering, the D-Max V-Cross, at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is not just a cosmetic upgrade, but sports a new 1.9-litre engine underneath its bonnet that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Until now, the V-Cross was a manual-only offering.

With the addition of the new limited-run model, the V-Cross range now comprises of three variants: Standard, Z and Z-Prestige. Below are the prices of all three variants of the V-Cross.

The new 1.9-litre diesel engine makes 150PS of max power and 350Nm of peak torque. That’s around 16PS and 30Nm more than the 2.5-litre engine that is offered in lower variants of the D-Max V-Cross with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Like the 2.5-litre engine, the 1.9-litre also comes with a four-wheel-drive setup. The new engine is still BS4 compliant, but is expected to replace the 2.5-litre unit in the BS6 era (post April 2020) in all variants.

The seats of the limited edition V-Cross are decked in a new two-tone leather upholstery with soft touch panels on the dashboard. There’s also a new roof mounted speaker adding to a total of eight speakers. In terms of safety, the Z Prestige variant gets additional side and curtain airbags, taking the total number of airbags to six. Additionally, it also gets a brake override system over existing top-spec Z variant.

The Z Prestige variant can be had in four different colour options – Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black.

Source: cardekho.com

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Automobiles
Next Story : PM Modi Inaugurates Memorial For Air India Plane Crash Victims In France
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters