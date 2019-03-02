Indian Motorcycle Concludes 2019 IMRG Ride

This year, the ride took place in Munnar, Kerala.

Through this ride, Indian Motorcycles plans to promote its ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative.

Indian recently launched the FTR 1200 S in our market.

As a part of its social welfare drive, Indian Motorcycle has been organising the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) rides for a few years now and for this year, the ride was held in Munnar, Kerala from February 22-24. The previous rides were held at Coorg, Mahabaleshwar and Goa. In 2017, the riders also went on to cover Kanyakumari to Kashmir as a part of this initiative.

This annual ride is also meant to promote Indian Motorcycle’s ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative, a plan that focuses on girl child education. The company also distributed educational kits at GHSS Chinnakanal School, Kochi. It’s good to see that manufacturers are investing in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities this often. Major bike makers in India such as Honda, TVS, Hero and Yamaha have constantly been active with their CSR activities. And although Indian Motorcycle is still trying to expand its reach in India, with activities such as these, it will surely help the bike maker create an impact in the country. Check out the press release for more details.



Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company organised the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Zonal ride in the Mountain range of the Western Ghats in Munnar, Kerala. The adrenaline pumping IMRG Zonal ride was held at the Mountain Club Resort Chinnakanal, Munnar from 22nd – 24th February. To enjoy the true spirit of riding, passionate and enthusiastic Indian Motorcycle owners got together and explore the beauty of the Western Ghats in Munnar on their mean machines.

Indian Motorcycle India also continued the ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative for Girl Child Education at GHSS Chinnakanal School of Kochi and distributed educational kits to the underprivileged girl child. Indian Motorcycle India has been doing the nation-wide rides to promote “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiation of government.

Source: zigwheels.com