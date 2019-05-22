Incoming: Suzuki Gixxer 250 & 2019 Gixxer!

Expect both the bikes to have a completely new design language.

Both naked motorcycles are likely to share the same engine and underpinnings as their faired counterparts.

Both bikes are likely to pack LED headlamp, new LCD instrument console and split seats.

At the launch of the new Gixxer SF motorcycles, Suzuki India has confirmed that it will be launching the naked iteration of the Gixxer SF 250 as well as the 2019 Gixxer SF. The former is likely to be called the Gixxer 250 while the latter might just continue to be called the Gixxer. Suzuki is likely to launch the two motorcycles in about four months.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well as the 2019 Gixxer are expected to have a completely new design language, just like how Suzuki went for with the faired twins. However, expect Suzuki to employ the same engine and underpinnings as their faired siblings. For reference, the Gixxer 250 gets an all-new single-cylinder motor with a unique oil cooling system. It churns out 26.5PS and 22.6Nm, working alongside a 6-speed transmission. Underpinnings include telescopic forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The 2019 Gixxer, on the other hand, is expected to have the same powerplant as the 2019 Gixxer SF. This motor is BS6-ready and at 14.1PS, it makes 0.7PS less than the previous-gen Gixxer SF/ current-gen Gixxer. However, the peak torque has remained unchanged at 14Nm. The most likely reason for the drop in power is due to the fact that the motor needs to adhere to future emission norms.

Just like the new Gixxer SF, the naked iteration is also likely to have a new chassis and split seat configuration. However, we think the two motorcycles could feature a wide single-piece handlebar for relatively relaxed ergonomics. The feature list is likely to include an all-LED headlamp setup and a new LCD instrument console in both bikes.

Considering all these changes, expect the 2019 Gixxer to be more expensive than the current-gen bike by around Rs 5,000. At present, the Gixxer costs Rs 88,941 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Gixxer will compete against the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 3.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. As for the Gixxer 250, the price is likely to be around Rs. 1.55 lakh. It will go head to head against the Yamaha FZ25.

Images of the current-gen Gixxer & Thai-spec Suzuki GSX-S150 used for representation only.

Source: zigwheels.com