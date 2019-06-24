In Focus: The Fuoriluogo Kit For Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler is a capable off-road machine in itself. However, as always, there is scope for improvement. Enter the Fuoriluogo kit from Unit Garage. It is a bolt-on kit and possibly the simplest way to transform your Scrambler into a retro-looking and capable off-road enduro. The beauty of bolt-on kits is that they bolt on straight into existing mounts. No modifications are required. You can do it yourself, provided you have the required tools.

The Fuoriluogo kit is available in two types: Basic and Complete kit. In the Basic kit, you get a fuel tank, a passenger bag, two side panels and a rear frame cover. The Complete kit, in addition to these, gets a high exhaust, rubber knee pads, side luggage rack, handlebar bumper and a canvas tool bag. The fuel tank is available unpainted or in three vintage colours: Yellow, Dark Grey or Blue.

Originally built for the Scrambler Desert Sled, it will fit on all Ducati Scrambler 800s. We wouldn't recommend it for the Scrambler cafe racer though. The shape of the vintage enduro fuel tank lets the seat to be placed six centimetres closer to the handlebar, allowing the ride to sit closer to the ‘bars - a requisite for off-road riding. The tank is made of plastic and holds the same 13.5 litres of fuel as the original Scrambler. You can also fit the fuel cap and fuel pump from your original Scrambler onto this tank. Another nifty feature is the high-mounted exhaust system with its routing made to mimic a two-stroke exhaust pipe. Bike Unit commissioned exhaust specialist Termignoni to make a special end can for the Fuoriluogo kit, so you can get that as well.

At 2,280 euros (Rs 1,80,781 excluding import duties) for the Basic kit and 3,817 euros (Rs 3,02,650 excluding import duties) for the Complete kit, the Fuoriluogo ain't cheap, but is a kickass way to have a unique custom Scrambler and make for some serious DIY fun.

Source: zigwheels.com