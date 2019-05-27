Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300: Variants Comparison

With prices starting from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue is one of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs in the country. But how does it fare against the XUV300 in terms of value for money? Let’s find out.

But before diving into each variant and what they offer, let’s take a look at the specifications of the two sub-4m SUVs.

Dimensions:

While the XUV300 and the Venue are identical in length, the Mahindra beats the Venue on all other fronts. It is wider, taller and also has a longer wheelbase than the Hyundai.

The Venue has a much larger boot, which could come in handy for long road trips.

Engine:

Petrol

The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit of the Venue is the least powerful engine here. However, its 1.0-litre turbocharged engine makes the most power in this comparison.

In terms of torque, the Mahindra takes the lead.

Where the Venue is available with both automatic and manual transmission options with the turbocharged engine, the XUV300 is a manual-only offering for now.

Diesel

The XUV300’s 1.5-litre unit is not only bigger but more powerful as well.

The Mahindra makes 25PS more than Hyundai’s 1.4-litre unit.

The XUV300 makes more torque as well.

Both SUVs are only available with a 6-speed manual.

Variants Comparison: Let’s compare similarly priced variants (price difference ~Rs 50,000) of the two sub-4m SUVs.

Hyundai Venue S(1.0L) Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4

Common Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door lock, and driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder.

Exterior: Body-coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs and steel wheels.

Interior: Fabric upholstery.

Comfort and Convenience: Manual AC, all four power windows, adjustable front headrest, manual day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs and central locking.

What Hyundai Venue S(1.0L) offers over Mahindra XUV300 W4

Wheel covers, rear AC vents and 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and steering mounted controls.

What Mahindra XUV300 W4 offers over Hyundai Venue S(1.0L)

All three adjustable rear headrests, 60:40 split rear seats, front tyre direction monitor, LED tail lamps, multiple steering modes and rear disc brakes.

Verdict: The XUV300 is our pick here simply because it offers better value for money.

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Vs Mahindra XUV300 W8

Common Features (over previous variants):

Safety: ESP and hill hold assist.

Exterior: Projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs and alloy wheels.

Infotainment: Both SUVs get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, where the Venue gets an 8-inch unit (biggest in class) and the XUV300 comes with a 7-inch unit.

Comfort & Convenience: Auto AC, cruise control, adjustable front and rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seat, height adjustable driver seat, remote central locking, push button start/stop, auto headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs and reverse parking camera.

What Hyundai Venue SX(O) offers over Mahindra XUV300 W8:

Side and curtain airbags, electric sunroof, projector fog lamps rear AC vents, air purifier and wireless mobile charging. The Venue also gets Hyundai BlueLink, which includes an e-Sim for internet connectivity. This allows the customer to control various car functions like engine start/stop and AC, among others.

What Mahindra XUV300 W8 offers over Hyundai Venue SX(O):

Centre adjustable headrest, rain-sensing wipers, dual zone AC, front tyre direction monitor, multiple steering modes and rear disc brakes

Verdict: The Venue is the more expensive car here, but it totally justifies the premium over the XUV300 with the additional equipment it offers.

Hyundai Venue S Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4

Common Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door lock, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

Exterior: Body-coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs, and steel wheels.

Interior: Fabric upholstery.

Infotainment: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth.

Comfort and Convenience: Manual AC, all four power windows, adjustable front headrest, manual day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs and central locking.

What Hyundai Venue S(1.0L) offers over Mahindra XUV300 W4

Wheel covers, steering mounted control and rear AC vents.

What Mahindra XUV300 W4 offers over Hyundai Venue S(1.0L)

All three adjustable rear headrests, 60:40 split rear seat, LED tail lamps, front tyre direction monitor, multiple steering modes and rear disc brakes.

Verdict: Both SUVs are quite evenly equipped here. However, the XUV300 has a slight edge with features like foldable rear seats, rear disc brakes, multiple steering modes and all three adjustable rear headrests. So, the XUV300 would be our pick here.

Hyundai Venue SX Vs Mahindra XUV300 W6:

Common Features (over previous variants):

Exterior: Wheel covers and LED tail lamps.

Infotainment: Both the SUVs get a touchscreen infotainment system. However, where the Venue gets an 8-inch unit, the XUV300 comes with a smaller 7-inch screen.

Comfort and Convenience: Steering mounted controls, remote central locking and rear adjustable headrest.

What Hyundai Venue SX offers over Mahindra XUV300 W6:

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, projector fog lamps, automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs, alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, auto AC with rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat, electric sunroof and cruise control.

What Mahindra XUV300 W6 offers over Hyundai Venue SX:

60:40 split rear seat, front tyre direction monitor, multiple steering modes and rear disc brakes.

Verdict: The Venue is our pick here. Although it is more expensive than the XUV300, the premium it attracts is totally justified by the additional features it gets.

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Vs Mahindra XUV300 W8

Common Features (over previous variants):

Safety: ESP and hill hold assist.

Exterior: Projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs and alloy wheels.

Infotainment: Both SUVs get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, where the Venue gets an 8-inch unit (biggest in class) and the XUV300 comes with a 7-inch unit.

Comfort & Convenience: Auto AC, cruise control, adjustable front and rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seat, height adjustable driver seat, remote central locking, push button start, auto headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs and reverse parking camera.

What Hyundai Venue SX(O) offers over Mahindra XUV300 W8:

Side and curtain airbags, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, air purifier and wireless mobile charging. The Venue also gets Hyundai BlueLink, which includes an e-Sim for internet connectivity. This allows the customer to control various car functions like engine start/stop, AC, among others.

What Mahindra XUV300 W8 offers over Hyundai Venue SX(O):

Rear centre adjustable headrest, rain-sensing wipers, dual zone AC, front tyre direction monitor, multiple steering modes and rear disc brakes.

Verdict: The Venue continues to be our pick here. For a premium of just Rs 4,000, it gets a whole lot of features, including additional airbags and a sunroof, among others.‘

Source: cardekho.com