Hyundai Venue Still Commands Longest Waiting Period Among Sub-compact SUVs This September

Most sub-compact SUVs are readily available in many cities across India, except for the Hyundai Venue. The waiting period for the Venue goes upto 3 months in some of the cities while the Vitara Brezza has no wait time in most of the cities in our list.

Here’s a detailed list of the waiting period for a new sub-compact SUV in 20 major cities:

Note:The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the actual waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Takeaways

Hyundai Venue: The latest entrant to the sub-4m SUV segment currently commands the longest waiting period. It is readily available in Noida and Gurugram while those in Ghaziabad, Pune and Hyderabad will have to wait upto 3 months.

The longest wait will have to be endured by buyers in Jaipur who want a petrol variant of the Venue. It is also readily available in Lucknow except for the diesel SX variant and the S variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Maruti’s segment leader is readily available in most of the cities on our list while the longest wait time is 45 days for buyers in Patna followed by 40 days wait time for those in Coimbatore. It ranges from one to four weeks for buyers in Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Indore.

Ford EcoSport: The average wait time for an EcoSport this September ranges from 15 days to a month. It is readily available in Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Pune while those in Mumbai and Thane will have to wait for upto 6 weeks in delivery.

However, the longest wait time is 90 days - for buyers in Faridabad who want the Thunder variant and for buyers in Indore who want the petrol-automatic variant of the EcoSport.

Tata Nexon: The longest waiting period for a new Nexon is upto 30 days in Patna while the average delivery time is around 2-3 weeks. Meanwhile, it is readily available in 8 of 20 cities on our list.

Mahindra XUV300: Like the Nexon, the XUV300 is readily available in 8 of the 20 cities on our list. The longest wait time is 45 days for buyers in Kolkata while the average waiting for the remaining cities is 2-6 weeks.

Source: cardekho.com